Merculet Reaches Market Cap of $3.26 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Merculet has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $175,999.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00047398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00143597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00152547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,308.14 or 0.99526488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.93 or 0.00865986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,276,973 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

