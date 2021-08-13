Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercury’s shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Pandemic-related modernization delays, changes in administration and customer execution issues are likely to continue impacting the company’s organic revenue growth in the near-term. Moreover, though Mercury has been steadily winning development contracts from the federal government, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability. Increased investments to expand business might weigh on bottom-line results. However, modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I is high, providing it with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged service. Domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRCY. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

MRCY opened at $53.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 264,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $48,441,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

