Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of MEOH opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $2,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 135.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 103,730 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth about $5,848,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

