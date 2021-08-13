Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$70.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of MTRAF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.52. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11. Metro has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.