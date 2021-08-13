Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metromile’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

MILE opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Metromile has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metromile will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MILE. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,574,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,030,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Metromile by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,866 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,571,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

