M&G (LON:MNG) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 234 ($3.06) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered shares of M&G to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

Get M&G alerts:

LON:MNG opened at GBX 223.10 ($2.91) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 232.66. The stock has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. M&G’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.