MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $63.10 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In related news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $215,774.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,002.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,188 shares of company stock valued at $701,524. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 226,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after purchasing an additional 158,203 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 988.2% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $6,048,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

