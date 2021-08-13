Michael Mcgaugh Buys 2,500 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Mcgaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myers Industries alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $53,525.00.

Shares of MYE opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.14.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 49.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at about $2,024,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.