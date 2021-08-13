Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “
Shares of MBOT stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 4.16. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.
