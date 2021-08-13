Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

Shares of MBOT stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 4.16. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

