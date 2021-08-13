MidasProtocol Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $319,958.91 and approximately $65,502.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.00898774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00115434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001950 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

