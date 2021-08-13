Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CFO Sells $316,680.00 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $316,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MSEX opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $110.89.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

