Millennium Management LLC Acquires 68,857 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,857 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of PRA Group worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after buying an additional 142,590 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in PRA Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 221,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PRA Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,840 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares during the period.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $47.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.39.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

