Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 166,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70,034.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 102,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 102,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

