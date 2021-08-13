Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,594 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Immunic were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

IMUX stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Immunic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Aegis assumed coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

