Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $58.67, but opened at $56.40. Mimecast shares last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 538 shares.

Specifically, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $1,023,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,364 shares of company stock worth $11,161,457. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Mimecast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mimecast by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.