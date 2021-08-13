Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $96,624.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $26.91 million and approximately $96,624.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for about $150.61 or 0.00315845 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00141279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00152455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,672.69 or 0.99973276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.28 or 0.00849913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 178,699 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

