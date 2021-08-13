Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mister Car Wash updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.440 EPS.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,211. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

