Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

Separately, Macquarie raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

