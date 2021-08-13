Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of MITSY traded down $6.09 on Thursday, hitting $474.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $311.02 and a fifty-two week high of $502.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

