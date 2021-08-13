Mizuho Cuts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $55.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $118.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AXSM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Axsome Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.14.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $913.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,747,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

