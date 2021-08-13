Mizuho Increases Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $57.50

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $57.50 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.75.

CSOD opened at $56.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -131.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 67.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

