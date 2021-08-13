Mizuho Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $126.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $131.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FANG. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.48.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

