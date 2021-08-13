Model N (NYSE:MODN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of MODN opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76. Model N has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $931,806. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 77,936 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 247,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,519 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

