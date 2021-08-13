Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Reaches $0.85 on Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $16.64 million and $610,539.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.54 or 0.00894327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00111301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

MDA is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

