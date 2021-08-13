Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOLN. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molecular Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.26.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Shares of MOLN opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Partners stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Molecular Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.