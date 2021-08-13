Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Announces Earnings Results

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,467. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $15.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $421.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,069,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 119,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

