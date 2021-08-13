Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Hits $8.59 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and $2,461.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.59 or 0.00897956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00115528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.