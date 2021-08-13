Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,088. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.39. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.55.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,495 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

