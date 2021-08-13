Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,853,277 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853,277 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $15,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDMN. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 79.7% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kadmon by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,923 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kadmon by 3,453.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 869,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 844,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kadmon by 1,840.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 826,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 783,698 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDMN stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $894.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

A number of analysts have commented on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

