Morgan Stanley Acquires 70,746 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Ashland Global worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 193.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Ashland Global by 24.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 97.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ashland Global by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.71. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

