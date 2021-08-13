Morgan Stanley Boosts ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $200.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $185.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $203.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $440,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,938,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,691 shares of company stock worth $26,872,055. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

