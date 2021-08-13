Morgan Stanley Buys 61,527 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,046 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Simmons First National worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Simmons First National by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.