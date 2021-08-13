Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HEINY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Heineken has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

