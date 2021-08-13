Morgan Stanley Sells 16,238 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $16,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,513 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,559 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

