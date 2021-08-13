Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 692,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $16,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period.

EWS stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

