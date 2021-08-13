Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,434,030.61 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,292,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,065,178.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $261.15 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

