Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

COOP opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

