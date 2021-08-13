MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of MSM opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,996 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after acquiring an additional 146,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

