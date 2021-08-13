MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after acquiring an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in MSCI by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,100,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $625.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.39. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $635.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

