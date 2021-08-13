MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 328,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.7% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

