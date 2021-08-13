MultiCoinCasino Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (MCC)

MultiCoinCasino (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, MultiCoinCasino has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One MultiCoinCasino coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. MultiCoinCasino has a market capitalization of $48,295.64 and approximately $38.00 worth of MultiCoinCasino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00143499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00153771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,512.20 or 1.00186977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00867481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MultiCoinCasino Coin Profile

MultiCoinCasino was first traded on March 18th, 2019. MultiCoinCasino’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,807,840 coins. MultiCoinCasino’s official website is go.multicoin.casino . The official message board for MultiCoinCasino is www.publish0x.com/mcc . MultiCoinCasino’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

MultiCoinCasino Coin Trading

