Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.48 Million

Analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post $598.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.30 million and the lowest is $550.00 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $421.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $30,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Insiders sold a total of 15,587 shares of company stock worth $362,934 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

