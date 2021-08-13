MyWish (WISH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. MyWish has a market cap of $2.33 million and $32.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.17 or 0.00894575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00114190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043835 BTC.

MyWish Profile

WISH is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.