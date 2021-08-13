National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

DXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.04.

DXT stock opened at C$7.27 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$4.39 and a 12 month high of C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.67. The stock has a market cap of C$473.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

