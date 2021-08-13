National Bank Financial Lowers Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$65.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Metro alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTRAF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.52. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.