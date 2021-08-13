National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pretium Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

PVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.93.

TSE PVG opened at C$10.58 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.01.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

