National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Trading Down 11.3%

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)’s stock price traded down 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

