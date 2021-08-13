Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) versus NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Critical Contrast

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuGene International has a beta of 7.38, indicating that its stock price is 638% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Natura &Co and NuGene International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 0.44% 1.09% 0.46% NuGene International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Natura &Co and NuGene International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 1 2 0 2.67 NuGene International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natura &Co currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.35%. Given Natura &Co’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than NuGene International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and NuGene International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.17 billion 1.92 -$126.14 million ($0.16) -124.69 NuGene International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NuGene International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co.

Summary

Natura &Co beats NuGene International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, franchises, third-party online resellers, amenity accounts, and physical multibrand retailers primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About NuGene International

NuGene International, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

