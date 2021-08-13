Nautilus, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nautilus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

NLS stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $412.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,052 shares of company stock worth $537,453 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

