Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $39.50 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $39.50 million and $479,532.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001193 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004649 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000653 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 151.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00038254 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00037239 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,381,674 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.